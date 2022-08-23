Caroline Garcia of France in action during the women's singles final match against Ana Bogdan of Romania at the WTA BNP Paribas Poland Open tennis tournament in Warsaw, Poland, 31 July 2022. Leszek Szymanski, EPA-EFE.

PARIS, France -- Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia returned to the top 20 in the WTA rankings on Monday after beating Petra Kvitova to win the Cincinnati title at the weekend.

The 28-year-old, who had slipped to 79th in the standings in May, is back in the top 20 for the first time since March 2019.

Garcia beat Kvitova 6-2, 6-4 in Sunday's final to win her first WTA 1000 title since 2017.

Iga Swiatek retained her commanding lead as world number one despite losing to Madison Keys in the Cincinnati last 16.

WTA top 20:

1. Iga Swiatek (POL) 8,605 pts

2. Anett Kontaveit (EST) 4,580

3. Maria Sakkari (GRE) 4,190

4. Paula Badosa (ESP) 3,980

5. Ons Jabeur (TUN) 3,920

6. Aryna Sabalenka 3,470 (+1)

7. Simona Halep (ROM) 3,255 (-1)

8. Jessica Pegula (USA) 3,201

9. Garbine Muguruza (ESP) 2,886

10. Daria Kasatkina 2,795

11. Emma Raducanu (GBR) 2,756 (+2)

12. Coco Gauff (USA) 2,687

13. Belinda Bencic (SUI) 2,635 (-2)

14. Leylah Fernandez (CAN) 2,540

15. Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA) 2,317 (+1)

16. Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) 2,316 (-1)

17. Caroline Garcia (FRA) 2,220 (+18)

18. Veronika Kudermetova 2,206 (+2)

19. Danielle Collins (USA) 2,167 (-1)

20. Madison Keys (USA) 2,128 (+4)

