Even while away, Chot Reyes will be closely watching Talk 'N Text's game against San Miguel Beer on Wednesday.

Reyes will be overseas, manning the coaching duties for Gilas Pilipinas as it takes on Lebanon in the fourth window of the FIBA World Cup qualifiers.

The Texters are currently ahead of the Beermen in their best-of-7 PBA Philippine Cup finals series following their tight 86-84 win against San Miguel in Game 1.

Reyes will be missing Game 2 and Game 3, which is why deputies Sandy Arespacochaga and Yuri Escueta will man the sidelines in his absence.

"There's a five-hour differential. So kung 6 p.m. (ang game), 1 p.m. sa Lebanon, so I would be able to watch," said Reyes.

"And on Wednesday, we have an afternoon practice, so makakapanood ako."

Gilas will take on the Cedars, the second placers in the recent FIBA Asia Cup, at the Stade Nouhad Naufal Arena in Lebanon on Friday at around 2 a.m. Manila time.

The national team will be back in Manila early Saturday to prepare for its Monday game against the visiting Saudi Arabia at Mall of Asia Arena.

RELATED VIDEO:

Watch more News on iWantTFC

PBA Season 47 games can be streamed live and on-demand on iWantTFC with a Premium subscription, available worldwide except PH and US.

RELATED VIDEO: