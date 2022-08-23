AVC Cup: Chinese Taipei escapes Australia in 5 sets for first win



MANILA, Philippines -- Chinese Taipei recorded its first win of the 2022 AVC Cup for Women in thrilling fashion, rallying for a 23-25, 25-22, 25-27, 25-21, 15-6 triumph against Australia on Tuesday at the Philsports Arena.

Kan Ko-Hui tallied 16 points, while Chang Li-Wen added 15 points for the Taiwanese, who rose to 1-1 in Pool B.

Chinese Taipei had six aces but also a handful of errors, which allowed the Australians to capture the first and third sets.

"I think the first set our service was not very strong, they had good reception," said Chang after the two-hour, 47-minute contest.

"After we got our target, our service is more strong. Maybe, in the fourth set and in the fifth set, is better," she added.

Chinese Taipei will wrap up its preliminary round stint against Thailand at 4 p.m. Wednesday, with the No. 2 ranking in Pool B at stake. The Thais also sport a 1-1 record.

Chang knows that like Japan, which is leading Pool B with a 2-0 slate, Thailand also has fast plays.

"I think Thailand and Japan, they have similar team style," said Chang, emphasizing the need for her squad to have good timing to counter their opponent's play.

Caitlin Tipping came through with 28 points, including a combined 16 in the Volleyroos' first and third set wins, while Rebecca Redgen and Stefanie Weiler chipped in 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Australia had 18 blocks, with Tipping and Weiler each accounting for five.

"They are too tall, we want good defense but it was not easy and the tempo was not very fast," said Chang.

The Volleyroos, who will take on the Japanese at 1 p.m. on Thursday, fell to 0-2.

