Breanna Stewart #30 talks with Sue Bird #10 of the Seattle Storm during the game against the Las Vegas Aces on May 15, 2021 at Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, WA. File photo. Joshua Huston, NBAE via Getty Images/AFP

Two-time MVP Elena Delle Donne scored 16 points in 22 minutes while making her first appearance in nearly two years but could not prevent the Washington Mystics from falling 85-78 to the visiting Seattle Storm on Sunday.

Delle Donne was 5 of 11 from the field while playing for the first time since 2019, when she won her second MVP and led the Mystics to their first league championship. She was out of action for 22 months following two back surgeries, while also opting out of the 2020 season.

The Storm (18-7) won the most recent WNBA title and looked the part of a champion Sunday behind 20 points and 12 rebounds from Breanna Stewart, while Ezi Magbegor and Mercedes Russell had 14 points each.

Seattle improved to 3-2 (2-2 in WNBA play) on a road trip to begin the post-Olympic schedule, including a victory over the Connecticut Sun in the inaugural Commissioner's Cup Aug. 12. The Mystics fell to 0-4 since the break.

Former MVP Tina Charles had 20 points and nine rebounds for the Mystics (8-14) in her first game in Washington with Delle Donne as a teammate. The two had previously been teammates with Team USA. Charles had 34 points in the only other meeting with the Storm, an 87-83 Washington victory June 22.

Natasha Cloud added 11 points for Washington, while Ariel Atkins had 10. Myisha Hines-Allen had 17 rebounds for the Mystics.

-- Brittney Sykes sends Sparks past Liberty --

Brittney Sykes sank two late free throws and made two big defensive plays in the waning moments of the fourth quarter Sunday that sealed the Los Angeles Sparks' 86-83 win over the host New York Liberty.

Sykes stole an ill-advised behind the back pass by Betnijah Laney and converted two foul shots with 16.2 seconds left for an 85-81 lead. Michaela Onyenwere drained two free throws with 7.0 seconds remaining to pull New York within two points.

The Liberty (11-14) had a chance to force overtime after Kristi Toliver made just one of two foul shots with 5.0 seconds on the clock, but Sykes blocked Sabrina Ionescu's running 3-pointer just before time expired.

Erica Wheeler scored 17 points for Los Angeles (10-13), which won its fourth straight game. Toliver and Nneka Ogwumike each added 16 points as the Sparks canned 47.1 percent of their field goals and committed only 10 turnovers.

Five players scored in double figures for New York, led by Sami Whitcomb and Natasha Howard with 17 points apiece. Rebecca Allen added 15 off the bench, while Ionescu hit for 12 points and Laney chipped in 10.

-- Lynx used balanced attack to beat Sky --

Layshia Clarendon led six players scoring in double figures with 18 points, and the Minnesota Lynx rebounded from a two-game losing skid with their 101-95 defeat of the host Chicago Sky on Saturday night.

Minnesota (14-9) countered 27 points apiece from Courtney Vandersloot and Allie Quigley with a balanced scoring attack, which included 16 and 10 points off the bench from Crystal Dangerfield and Aerial Powers, respectively.

Powers added a critical offensive rebound with 1:16 remaining that led to a Sylvia Fowles basket. The sequence effectively snuffed the Sky's comeback efforts, pushing the Lynx lead from six points to eight in the final minute.

Four of the five Lynx starters recorded at least 14 points, including 15 from Fowles. She took advantage of a thin Chicago frontcourt, with Candace Parker sidelined due to an ankle injury, shooting 6-of-9 from the floor before fouling out.

Parker's absence also loomed on the glass for Chicago (11-12), where the Sky gave up a 33-23 rebounding disparity. Kayla McBride, who scored 16 points for the Lynx, and Damiris Dantas led the way with seven rebounds each.

Fowles grabbed six rebounds, and Napheesa Collier added five boards to go with 14 points and four assists.