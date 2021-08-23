PBA set for tighter schedule, stricter protocols upon resumption

The PBA will administer antigen tests on the morning of every game day as part of its stricter COVID-19 protocols. PBA Media Bureau.

MANILA, Philippines -- The PBA will follow a more compact schedule and impose stricter COVID-19 protocols when it resumes the Philippine Cup.

The conference was halted on August 3 due to rising COVID-19 Delta variant cases, but the league on Monday announced that it has received approval from the local government of Pampanga to hold the games there.

According to PBA commissioner Willie Marcial, the All-Filipino Conference may start within seven to eight days as teams are now making their way to Pampanga. Practices are set to start Tuesday.

While the PBA has yet to release a new schedule, a report on its website said that games will now be played five days a week, with the intention of wrapping up the elimination round by September 19.

Games will be held from Wednesdays to Sundays, with the league holding either double- or triple-headers each day.

Moreover, the PBA will administer antigen tests in the morning of every game day, and RT-PCR tests every seven days. RT-PCR tests will be done on Mondays.

"With this set-up and if everything works well, baka magtuloy-tuloy na ang laro and we can finish the eliminations by September 19," Marcial said.

Teams will be practicing in three venues in Pampanga -- Angeles University Foundation in Angeles City; the Beverly Place in Mexico; and Colegio De Sebastian in San Fernando.

Meanwhile, the games will be held at the Don Honorio Ventura State University in Bacolor.