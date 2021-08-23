PBA receives green light to resume games in Pampanga

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial. PBA Media Bureau.

MANILA, Philippines -- The PBA has received approval from the local government of Pampanga to hold its practices and games in the province, commissioner Willie Marcial confirmed.

Governor Dennis Pineda has given a formal approval for the league to hold the rest of the PBA Philippine Cup in Pampanga, with the Don Honorio Ventura State University in Bacolor set to serve as the venue.

Marcial is just waiting for the approval of the university president, Dr. Enrique G. Baking, to make the resumption of the conference formal.

"Within seven to eight days, magsisimula na tayo ng games kung walang problema," Marcial said. "Kasi inaprubahan na tayo ni Governor Pineda na mag-practice at maglaro"

PBA teams have already started traveling to Pampanga, where they will practice in three facilities: Angeles University Foundation in Angeles City; the Beverly Place in Mexico; and Colegio De Sebastian in San Fernando.

The ball clubs had their COVID-19 tests done on Saturday ahead of the resumptions of practices.

The Philippine Cup was stopped on August 3 amid rising cases of the COVID-19 Delta variant.

It will resume in a closed-circuit format in Pampanga.

"Nagpapasalamat ako kay Governor Pineda na pinayagan tayo," Marcial said.