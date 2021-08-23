MMA: 'Killer Bee' confident of victory over Jenelyn Olsim

Bi "Killer Bee" Nguyen will be taking on Filipina Jenelyn Olsim at ONE: Battleground III. Handout photo.

Vietnamese-American fighter Bi "Killer Bee" Nguyen is brimming with confidence after racking up the most significant win of her mixed martial arts career, and has no doubt that she can follow it up with yet another victory.

Nguyen snapped a three-fight skid in ONE Championship's mixed martial arts competition last May when she defeated Ritu Phogat via split decision.

"I learned that I was at a little plateau in my career and I needed something to light a fire under me and the Ritu [Phogat] matchup did just that," said Nguyen.

"And now, I'm only going up from here," she added. "I'm more motivated than ever. I'm hungrier than ever."

Next up for "Killer Bee" is Filipina standout Jenelyn Olsim, as they face off at ONE: Battleground III. The tape-delayed event will air on August 27 from the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Olsim is a rising star with four wins in six fights, and will have a size and reach advantage over Nguyen. It's an obstacle that the Vietnamese-American is used to and she believes that her experience will be a great advantage against the Filipina.

"I never lost confidence," Nguyen stressed. "I've always fought the best of the best, I've always put on great performances."

"What the victory over Ritu did for me was give me momentum," she said. "I don't think that's the same thing as confidence. I've always believed in myself, always believed I was one of the best, and could be the best one day."

Still, Nguyen maintains a level-headed approach and is wary of Olsim's toughness and power, especially for an atomweight. She is counting on her speed advantage to open up various paths to victory against Olsim.

"Somebody's going to get finished," she predicts of their fight. "If I really screwed up and run into one of her power punches, that will be my fault."

"But I don't see that happening," Nguyen was quick to add. "I've trained against it. I really just think that I'm going to drag her into deep waters, and drown her."

Early last week, it was announced that the winner of this bout will face debuting American Grace Cleveland at ONE Championship's historic all-women's fight card, ONE: Empower, on September 3.