Eumir Marcial pays tribute to 'hero' Manny Pacquiao

Filipino boxers Eumir Marcial and Manny Pacquiao. Ueslei Marcelino, Reuters, and Ryan Hafey, Premier Boxing Champions

MANILA, Philippines -- Olympic bronze medalist Eumir Marcial on Monday paid tribute to his idol Manny Pacquiao, following the Filipino ring icon's shock loss in Las Vegas.

Pacquiao absorbed a unanimous decision loss against Cuba's Yordenis Ugas at the T-Mobile Arena, in what may have been the last fight of his storied boxing career.

Marcial, who signed with Pacquiao's MP Promotions outfit last year, said in an Instagram post that the "Pacman" will forever be his inspiration even as he appears set to hang up his gloves.

"Ever since I was a child, the name Manny Pacquiao has always been the name I've always heard, and has always been known in the field of boxing," said Marcial, who went home with a bronze medal from the Tokyo Olympics.

"Even until now, it's still Manny Pacquiao," he said. "Proudly, I am a Filipino! I am a boxer like you!"

To Pacquiao, Marcial said: "You will always be my hero, and someone I'll always look up to. Thank you so much for inspiring us."

Marcial has already fought once under Pacquiao's banner, beating American Andrew Whitfield last December. He is expected to fight as a professional again later this year.

Pacquiao, meanwhile, is expected to make a decision on his professional -- as well as his political -- career in the coming weeks.

