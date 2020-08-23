Volleyball: Jaja Santiago announces return to Ageo Medics

Jaja Santiago will be playing in Japan for the third straight season. File photo. ABS-CBN Sports.

MANILA, Philippines -- Former National University star Jaja Santiago is set to return to Japan's V.League for the third consecutive season.

Santiago confirmed the development on her Instagram account, where she also thanked her mother team, Cherry Tiggo, for their support of the move.

The next season of Japan's V.League will begin in October.

Santiago has become a key player for Ageo Medics. In her first year, the club finished seventh in their division, before reaching the podium for the first time in the past season.

After her second season in Japan, Santiago returned to the Philippines in February with the intention of suiting up for Cherry Tiggo in the Philippine Superliga Grand Prix. Unfortunately, the competition was halted because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Nakakapanghinayang kasi noong umuwi ako last February, dapat maglalaro ako for PSL Grand Prix, pero naabutan tayo ng lockdown so 'di tayo nakapaglaro," said Santiago.

"But I promise naman na pagbalik ko dito next year and hopefully maging normal na lahat… 'pag nakabalik na lahat sa normal, makikita niyo kami sa Philippine volleyball court, lumalaban," she promised.

