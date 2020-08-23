UAAP: Cansino makes it clear he was not 'poached' by UP

CJ Cansino, together with UP head coach Bo Perasol and team manager Atty. Agaton Uvero. Handout photo.

MANILA, Philippines - CJ Cansino's quick transfer to University of the Philippines, just hours after he confirmed that he was removed from the University of Santo Tomas basketball team, prompted plenty of questions.

Cansino decided to commit to the Fighting Maroons on Friday, a day after news first broke out that he was leaving the Growling Tigers.

It was a move that raised eyebrows because of how quickly it all came together, but Cansino made it clear that he was not "poached" or "pirated" by UP. In the first place, he never wanted to leave UST.

"Bakit madadamay 'yung ibang school, lalo na 'yung UP, na 'yun 'yung napili ko, ba't sila madadamay? Unang-una, hindi naman natin ine-expect na tatanggalin ako," said Cansino during an interview with former UST volleyball star Carmela Tunay on "Anong Tunay."

"Actually, tinanggal ako, hindi naman ako umalis. Malaki 'yung difference sa dalawang words na 'yun. So wala, wala 'yung UP. Wala akong balak lumipat sana," he added.

It wasn't just UP that talked to Cansino. He told Tunay that he also had conversations with Ateneo coach Tab Baldwin, Far Eastern University coach Olsen Racela, La Salle coach Derrick Pumaren, and Adamson coach Franz Pumaren, among others.

But he followed his instincts, which told him to transfer to UP over the rest of the schools.

"Ako 'yung tao na sumusunod ako sa gut feel ko eh. Na parang, pag, 'Uy, eto gusto ko 'to ah. Gusto ko na dito maglaro.' 'Yun 'yung pumasok sa feeling ko noong time na kinausap ako ng UP," Cansino explained.

"Sabi ko, parang dito ko na gusto maglaro ah. Kasi hindi ko 'yun na-feel noong time na kausap ako nila Coach Tab, nila Coach Franz, nila Manong. Hindi 'yun 'yung na-feel ko eh," he admitted.

"Noong kausap ko 'yung UP, naalala ko 'yung feeling ko noong nag-decide ako na gusto mag-college sa UST. Parang same feeling, na dito ko na talaga gusto maglaro."

Cansino further explained that he had to make a quick decision, because a delay of even a week might mean that he will miss the enrollment period. That would extend his residency to two years instead of just one.

As it is, Cansino will have to sit out Season 83 -- which is expected to start in early 2021 -- before playing in Season 84. He will have two seasons of eligibility left for the Fighting Maroons.

Cansino is grateful to UP for taking a chance on him, but he makes it clear that had he not been kicked out of the Growling Tigers, he would not have transferred at all.

"Wala akong planong lumipat ng UP, 'yun ang tunay," he said.

"Pero sobrang thankful ako sa UP dahil tinanggap nila ako nang buong-buo. Sila 'yung nagbigay ng second chance para sa akin, dahil 'yun nga, para matupad 'yung pangarap ko," he also said.

For more sports coverage, visit the ABS-CBN Sports website.