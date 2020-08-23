UAAP: Aldin Ayo fully cooperating with probe on 'Sorsogon bubble'

MANILA - (UPDATED) Aldin Ayo did not confirm or deny the existence of the so-called "Sorsogon bubble," but he said that he was cooperating with the ongoing investigations on the issue.

Sources informed ABS-CBN News that the University of Santo Tomas men's basketball team has been training in Sorsogon since June. This came to light after former UST team captain CJ Cansino was removed from the Growling Tigers, apparently for "defiance of authority."

ABS-CBN News has also acquired a copy of the waiver that parents or legal guardians of the basketball players were apparently meant to sign, to give them permission to attend the camp.

A copy of the waiver that parents of UST players were supposed to sign for their "bubble" in Sorsogon.

"Regarding the alleged 'bubble training' in Sorsogon, I will not comment for now as UST is already investigating the matter as well as the IATF," Ayo said in a statement on Sunday night.

"I am fully cooperating with the ongoing investigations and praying that in due time, this will be properly addressed," he added.

On Saturday, UAAP Executive Directory Atty. Rebo Saguisag and President Nonong Calanog of Season 83 host De La Salle University met with representatives of the Philippine Sports Commission, the Games and Amusements Board, and the Department of Health to discuss the allegations.

UST "respectfully declined" to attend the meeting. On Sunday morning, the university announced that it has created a committee to investigate the issue.

"While we adhere to the belief that physical activity can have a profoundly positive impact on the students' physical and mental health, we believe that the undertaking should be done in compliance with the guidelines issued by the government," UST said.

Saguisag said that all parties agreed to wait for the university's report before taking the next steps. Nonetheless, the PSC and the GAB issued reminders to all stakeholders to comply with the guidelines of the Inter-Agency Task Force, as well as the Joint Administrative Order (JAO) meant to govern the conduct of professional and non-professional sports activities during the pandemic.

Ayo, meanwhile, expressed his hope that the government can "find ways to effectively address the debilitating pandemic in our country so that we may be able to resume a certain normalcy where we could return to the game we passionately love and give our utmost drawing the best out of each one in pursuit of total human development."

Sorsogon, Ayo's home province, has been under modified general community quarantine since June.

According to the JAO, practices are permitted in MGCQ areas, provided that necessary quarantine protocols and other guidelines -- including the minimum public health standards -- are met. This includes allowing a maximum of only 20 players per sport or activity.

However, the JAO also mandates that recreational and non-professional contact sports and activities are "temporarily suspended regardless of risk severity, until an effective vaccine and/or appropriate standard care for COVID-19 cases is developed."

(For more sports coverage, visit the ABS-CBN Sports website).