SBP continues to invest in women's hoops

MANILA, Philippines - The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) has been holding online seminars for the past two weeks in an effort to help grow women's basketball in the country.

The SBP had activities planned to strengthen women's hoops in the Philippines, especially after their breakthrough triumphs in both the 3x3 and 5-on-5 events in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games. Since travel is not an option at the moment because of COVID-19, SBP pivoted to online-based learning.

The webinar series "Women in Basketball: Growing the Game" aims to empower individuals involved in the women's basketball scene and arm them with additional knowledge.

"Developing women's basketball is very important for the SBP," said President Al Panlilio.

"The aim of this webinar is to help coaches in women's basketball deepen their knowledge, with the help of highly successful and passionate speakers from all over the world," he added.

"We thank the FIBA office in Singapore led by Mr. David Crocker and Ms. Shu Ling Yew for all their help in organizing this series."

The webinars were held on two weekends, starting on August 7 and culminating on August 17. All six days were well attended, with an average of 257 participants per session.

"Helping the coaches is crucial because of its trickle down effect," said Panlilio. "One coach who'll have a better understanding of women's basketball could possibly lead to dozens of better-prepared players in the near future."

"So even if our movement is still limited by the pandemic, we're still finding ways to pursue SBP's goals," he assured.

The webinar series featured five guest speakers who have proven themselves in the field of women's basketball.

The panelists were Carrie Graf and David Hebert, head coaches of Australia's Women's National Team and U-19 Women's Team, Japan Women's National Team head coach Tom Hovasse, George Washington University's Jen Rizzoti, and Princeton University's Carla Berube.

Among the topics covered were: psychology in coaching women's basketball, developing offensive and decision-making skills, building team concepts, and coaching high-tempo basketball.

The event also attracted the attention of coaches from the Southeast Asian region who were also eager to learn from the distinguished panelists. Malaysia, Indonesia, Cambodia, Laos, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Singapore, and Brunei were all represented with an average of 87 delegates from outside the Philippines attending every session.

"There have been a lot of webinars focused on men's basketball, so we wanted to make this very specific for women's basketball," said Jong Uichico, who heads the SBP's Coaches' Commission.

"Our goal is for women's basketball to grow. I know we have a long way to go, but I'm hoping we get to the level of women's volleyball in the Philippines."

