PBA eyes full-contact scrimmages next month

PBA teams are expected to resume training this week, and Commissioner Marcial hopes to get approval for scrimmages next month. PBA Media Bureau.

MANILA, Philippines - PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial will request government to allow teams to hold full-contact scrimmages by September.

This, even as the league's 12 franchises have yet to resume training, as they are still waiting for results of their most recent COVID-19 swab tests.

Marcial however confirmed that the next step for the league is to hold scrimmages, pending the approval of the Inter-Agency Task Force.

"Sana payagan din tayo, pero lahat na 'yan siguro depende kung nasaan na tayo dito sa virus," he said, according to a report on the league website. "Kung tumataas pa rin ang mga kaso, nand'yan pa rin posibilidad na tumaas ulit ang quarantine level."

"Pero kung steady lang ang number o, mas maganda, bumaba malamang payagan tayo. Sana," he said.

Marcial intends to send a letter to the IATF seeking approval of scrimmages.

He had planned to file the request last July, but the move was postponed after government tightened quarantine measures in Metro Manila and nearby provinces due to rising COVID-19 cases.

That also led to the delay in the resumption of team practices, as Metro Manila was placed under modified enhanced community quarantine. With the National Capital Region now under general community quarantine, however, teams are expected to begin practicing again, subject to strict protocols.

The hope for the PBA is that it can resume the Philippine Cup by October. The league managed to hold just one game on March 8, before the health crisis forced a suspension of virtually all sports events.

(For more sports coverage, visit the ABS-CBN Sports website).