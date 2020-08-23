NBA: Thunder stay alive after outlasting Rockets in overtime

Chris Paul #3 of the Oklahoma City Thunder is congratulated by teammates following the team's overtime win against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game Three of the Western Conference First Round during the 2020 NBA Playoffs at The Field House at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 22, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. Mike Ehrmann, Getty Images/AFP

The Oklahoma City Thunder dominated in overtime to register their first playoff victory of the season, a 119-107 triumph over the Houston Rockets in Game 3 of their Western Conference series, Saturday in Orlando, Florida.

The Thunder were staring at a 0-2 deficit in the best-of-seven affair heading into the game, and could have dropped to a 0-3 hole after James Harden gave the Rockets a 103-101 lead with 24 seconds left.

But Chris Paul found Shai Gilgeous-Alexander wide open at the corner for a three-pointer that gave OKC a 104-103 advantage with 14 seconds to go.

CP3 TO SHAI FOR THE LEAD! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/HYL5aIWjlW — NBA TV (@NBATV) August 23, 2020

Houston blew an opportunity to win the game in regulation when Danuel House Jr. made just one of two free throws off a Nerlens Noel foul for a 104-all count. Paul also had his chance to win the game, but missed on a shot at the buzzer.

It was all Oklahoma City in the overtime period. The Thunder scored 12 unanswered points, with Paul making two three-pointers, and the Rockets only got on board with less than a minute left when House connected on a three-pointer.

What a shot by CP3 😱 pic.twitter.com/pY5RtfMqkO — NBA TV (@NBATV) August 23, 2020

It was their only field goal of the extension, and it was too late as the Thunder held a 116-107 lead with under a minute remaining.

Paul had 26 points, Gilgeous-Alexander had 23, and Dennis Schroder scored 29 points off the bench for the Thunder. Steven Adams grabbed 13 rebounds in the win.

Harden finished with 38 points, eight assists, and seven rebounds. Houston was still playing without Russell Westbrook.

Houston still leads the series, 2-1.

