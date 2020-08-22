NBA: Sweep looms, as Heat feast on the line in close win vs Pacers

Bam Adebayo and the Heat are a game away from reaching the Eastern Conference semifinals. Ashley Landis, Pool via AP

Jimmy Butler scored 27 points, and Bam Adebayo added 22 and 11 rebounds, and the Miami Heat capitalized on the number of free throws awarded to them to beat the Indiana Pacers 124-115 on Saturday (US time).

Goran Dragic chipped in 24 points, 3 steals and 5 3-pointers for Miami, which went up 3-0 in their Eastern Conference first-round series.

The Heat, who can advance with a victory on Monday, led by as many as 20 points, but Indiana stormed back to make it a game.

A Malcolm Brogdon 3-pointer cut the deficit down to 114-112 with 2:21 remaining on the game clock.

But a pair of free throws by Adebayo, a crucial block by Butler on TJ Warren, and 2 free throws by Butler off a Victor Oladipo foul with 36.7 seconds left stopped the Pacers on their tracks.

Miami, which saw Butler go 17 of 20 from the line and Adebayo 8 of 9, made 43-of-52 free throws (82.7%) while Indiana went 21 of only 28 attempt (75%).

Brogdon finished with 34 points and 14 assists to pace Indiana.

