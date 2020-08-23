NBA: LeBron reaches another milestone

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers passes the ball against the Oklahoma City Thunder on August 5, 2020 at HP Field House at ESPN Wide World of Sports in Orlando, Florida. Joe Murphy, NBAE via Getty Images/AFP

LeBron James reached yet another milestone with the Los Angeles Lakers' victory over the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 3 of their first round series on Saturday.

James had his fingerprints all over the Lakers' 116-108 win over Portland, finishing with 38 points, 12 rebounds, and eight assists.

The Lakers now have a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.

With the victory, James is now second overall in the all-time playoff wins list, with 158 wins. He moves past San Antonio Spurs icon Tim Duncan, and trails former Lakers point guard Derek Fisher (161) in the list.

"It's always surreal to me when my name is associated with any of the greats," James said after the game. "Obviously, we know how great Tim Duncan was in this league, with that franchise. I had my battles with them."

James faced off against the Spurs three times in the Finals, once with the Cleveland Cavaliers and twice with the Miami Heat. The Spurs swept them in 2007, in James' first ever Finals appearance, before Miami won in 2013 in one of the most thrilling Finals series in recent history.

San Antonio got its revenge the next year, however, in James' last season with the Heat.

After all their battles in the playoffs, James has nothing but respect for Duncan.

LeBron James talks about passing Tim Duncan for 2nd all-time in #NBAPlayoffs wins.



NBA Playoffs Press Conferences Presented by #ATT pic.twitter.com/R89JwSuGa5 — NBA (@NBA) August 23, 2020

"Just seeing what he was able to accomplish, not only in the regular season but more importantly, in the postseason… Basically, he lived in the postseason. That was his address," he said.

"For me to be linked to the Big Fundamental, it means a lot," he added.

Aside from moving to No. 2 in the playoff wins list, James also rose to No. 3 in the list of three-point field goals in the playoffs. He made four of eight triples against the Blazers and now has 375 three-pointers in the playoffs for his career.

He surpassed Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors (374), and is now just 10 triples behind former Miami Heat teammate Ray Allen, who has 385 in second place. Stephen Curry is well ahead of the field with 470 playoff three-pointers.

