NBA: LeBron, Davis take over, give Lakers 2-1 lead over Blazers

LeBron James put together another superb performance, and Anthony Davis shook off a lethargic start to steer the Los Angeles Lakers to a 116-108 triumph over the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 3 of their Western Conference first round playoff series on Saturday.

James carried the scoring load in the first half and finished with 38 points, 12 rebounds, and eight assists, while Davis weathered shaky shooting in the first two quarters and turned his game around in the second half. He finished with 29 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists, three blocks, and two steals.

The Lakers now have a 2-1 lead in the best-of-7 series, winning back-to-back games after a close loss in the series opener.

Portland led 57-53 at the half, but the Lakers exploded for 40 points in the third frame while limiting the Blazers to just 29 points. Los Angeles took a 93-86 lead heading into the fourth period, and the Blazers could not get over the hump.

It was James who drained the dagger, nailing a three-pointer with 58 seconds left for an unassailable 114-100 Los Angeles lead.

Damian Lillard, who injured his finger in Game 2, had 34 points on eight-of-20 shooting, along with seven assists. CJ McCollum added 28 points and eight rebounds.

