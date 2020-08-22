NBA: Giannis, Bucks trample over Magic for 2-1 series lead

Behind another strong game by Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee won Game 3 and took the lead in their best-of-7 series with Orlando. Mike Ehrmann, Getty Images via AFP

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 35 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, and the Milwaukee Bucks proved too much for the Orlando Magic to handle in a 121-107 win on Saturday (US time).

The Eastern Conference top seed now holds a 2-1 lead, distancing itself from a shock defeat in Game 1 of their best-of-7 first-round series.

Khris Middleton added 17 points, and Brook Lopez 16 for the Bucks, whose convincing win was fueled by outscoring the Magic 39-20 in the second quarter, Middleton coming out of a scoring funk, and the team shooting a prolific 56.1% from the field (46 of 82) and 45.9% from the 3-point area (17 of 37).

All-Star forward Middleton was just 5 of 20 from the floor and a combined 16 points in Games 1 and 2.

DJ Augustin came off the bench to score 24 points to lead Orlando, which fell behind by as many as 34 points.

