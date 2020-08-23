NBA: Doncic likely to be a game-time decision for Game 4

Luka Doncic passes while defended by Kawhi Leonard during the first half in Game 2 of the first round of the NBA playoffs on August 19, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. Ashley Landis, Pool via Getty Images, AFP

All-Star point guard Luka Doncic is likely to be a game-time decision for the Dallas Mavericks in Game 4 of their Western Conference first round playoff series against the Los Angeles Clippers.

This, after Doncic suffered a sprained ankle in the third quarter of Game 3.

In a report on the Mavericks' official website, Dallas coach Rick Carlisle was quoted as saying that they will determine Doncic's status after Saturday night.

"We've got to measure a lot of things relative to how he's feeling, what the diagnostic test looks like and what our trainers feel, so we'll see. I wish I knew right now, but I don't. Tonight's a big night in terms of how he feels in the morning," he said.

Doncic suffered the injury with 3:58 to go in the third quarter of Game 3, when he collided with Kawhi Leonard. He limped back to the locker room but returned to the game in the fourth quarter.

The reigning Rookie of the Year left the game for good with just over nine minutes left, however. The Clippers went on to win the game, 130-122, for a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Doncic was quoted as saying that the sprain was "not that bad," especially as it was his left ankle. He had previously missed time in the regular season because of sprains in his right ankle.

Carlisle said that Doncic as well as Casey Smith, the team's director of player health and performance, will have an input on the decision whether or not to play in Game 4.

"We're playing for our lives here, we're playing to tie the series," said Carlisle. "It's a tough series against a very physical team and we need as many of our weapons as we can have available."

Game 4 of the Dallas-LAC series is scheduled for 3:30 a.m. on Monday, Philippine time.

