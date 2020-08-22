Golf: Amid bad weather, Ardina powers through weekend play at Women’s Open

Dottie Ardina of the Philippines survived another punishing day at the Old Course on Friday, battling the cold, gusty winds and rain with precise approach shots and excellent work on the putting surface to reach the weekend rounds of the AIG Women’s Open held at Royal Troon in Scotland.

Ardina, playing in her first Major on the Ladies European Tour, turned in a 2-over 73 to finish the initial 36 holes at 151, just enough to get her into the cut-off line of the $1.7-million tournament, which has been brutalized by extreme weather conditions in the past 48 hours.

“Galit na galit si Reyna Amihan! Ginamit na ang brilyante ng hangin. Haha! Kalma lang please . . . Pashneya,” the 26-year-old posted on Facebook.

Wind velocity was at 25- to 35 mph, which gave the participants more headaches in the second round at the links course, which known to baffle players even on the elite level.

In fact, in one hole, Ardina drove hard against the wind and ended up with a 180-yard hit off the tees. But when she teed off with the wind, her drive went more than 300 yards.

Though she landed on 7-of-18 greens in regulation, Ardina compensated by putting only 24 times. She holed in a 30-foot putt for birdie on No. 1, a 20-footer on No. 3, and a tap-in on No. 13.

Swede Daniela Holmqvist was the only player to finish under-par with a 1-under 70 to hold a 1-shot lead at 141. Austin Ernst (70) of the US and Sophia Popov of Germany (72) were tied for second at 142.

