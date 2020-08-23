Football: With regular season unlikely, YFL launches esports open

MANILA, Philippines - In lieu of holding a regular tournament this year, the Youth Football League (YFL) will instead launch the inaugural YFL Speed Regalo FIFA20 Esports Open.

This tournament is how the YFL has adjusted to the COVID-19 pandemic and kept its members engaged, as youth football does not look as it can return to the pitch anytime soon.

"We are very fortunate that esports is widely played in other countries," said YFL President Miguel Atayde.

"This gave the YFL an opportunity to adapt during this time of pandemic, and offer football competition from the safety of one's home," he added.

The FIFA20 Esports Open will be held from September 12 to October 11, and is open to players with FIFA20.

There will be three age groups -- 12-and under, 13-17, and 18 and above. Each division will have a maximum of 64 teams of two persons each. Cash prizes will be awarded to those who progress to the round of 16.

"FIFA video games give players access to detailed information about the players statistics, make team management decisions and game strategies. You learn more about the world of football as you're having fun so we're hopeful many would embrace this opportunity," said Atayde.

There will also be a Masters (Elite Mode) open to all age groups, with the cash prize determined by the number of confirmed participants.

Those who wish to register can do so via this link.

More information is available on YFL's social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

For more sports coverage, visit the ABS-CBN Sports website.