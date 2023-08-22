Photo from PVL Media Bureau/FILE PHOTO

MANILA – The Choco Mucho Flying Titans squandered a 2-0 lead against Vietnam 2 and suffered a heartbreaking five-set loss in the VTV Cup 2023 Tuesday.

The Flying Titans appeared to have controlled the match with a two-set lead and a 19-13 gap in the third but collapsed later on en route to a 25-20, 28-26, 21-25, 20-25, 9-15 loss to the second team of the host country.

Chocho Mucho stayed in the third spot with a 2-2 win-loss card while Vietnam 2 kept their record unblemished for the top spot, 4-0.

Sisi Rondina and co. were on course for another sweep victory in the overseas league as they broke away from a 9-9 deadlock with three straight points, capped by a through-the-block kill of Des Cheng, 12-9.

They widened the separation as Caitlyn Viray hit a crosscourt shot for a 19-13 breather. Apparently, that was the last hurrah of the Flying Titans in the third as the Vietnamese squad bombed a nasty 7-0 spurt to steal the lead, 20-19.

Rondina equalized the game with a bounce-ball spike but they allowed Vietnam to go for a 4-0 run in the succeeding plays before a quick hit forced the game into a fourth, 25-21.

In the fourth set, Choco Mucho came out strong once again, building a 9-5 lead as Deanna Wong went for a dump ball.

But Vietnam slowly crawled back anew and established a 15-12 gap – thanks to the numerous errors of the Philippine squad.

Another error of the Flying Titans made the tally 19-14. Rondina tried to pull her team back in contention with back-to-back kills followed by an error by Vietnam, 18-20.

But the opposing side regained the momentum and eventually extended the match into a full five-setter.

It was all Vietnam in the deciding frame as they zoomed to an early 6-3 lead off a variety of attacks. Their lead ballooned to 11-7 after unleashing a perfect combination play.

Choco Mucho could not find any answer in the offense of Vietnam, which went on to complete a comeback win against them.

