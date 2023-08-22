V-League: Short-handed NU eyes share of lead against UST

The NU Bulldogs. PVL Media.

MANILA -- National University will be without its coach and two key players when it takes on University of Santo Tomas in the V-League Men’s Collegiate Challenge, Wednesday at the Paco Arena in Manila.

Head coach Dante Alinsunurin is in Vietnam with Choco Mucho for their campaign in the VTV Cup, while ace spiker Nico Almendras and veteran playmaker Joshua Retamar have opted to take a break.

"May mga bagay pa kami na kailangan ayusin, lalo na sa service. Ang importante ay masubukan ko yung team namin kahit wala sila Owa (Retamar) at Nico (Almendras)," said Alinsunurin of his team.

Of Retamar and Almendras' absence, the coach said: "Pinaghahandaan namin yung possibility na mawala sila in the next few years. Kailangan ready kami sa bawat laro at bawat liga na sinasalihan namin."

Even without their top stars and their coach, NU remains upbeat of its chances to score a follow-up to its 25-22, 25-22, 25-19 victory over Far Eastern University last week. A win over UST will tie them with Perpetual Help at 2-0.

The Tiger Spikers are reeling from a 26-28, 25-18, 28-26, 25-21 loss to De La Salle University last Friday.

First serve is scheduled at 4:00 p.m.

At 2:00 p.m., Ateneo and San Beda University will face off, with the Blue Eagles also seeking a second straight win.

The Blue Eagles turned back 23-25, 25-22, 25-19, 25-16, last Sunday, while the Red Spikers bowed to the Altas, 14-25, 17-25, 22-25 loss.

In the women's division, Far Eastern University will take on Perpetual Help at 10:00 a.m., followed by the showdown between University of the East and Mapua at 12:00 p.m.