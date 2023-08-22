Novak Djokovic of Serbia returns volley against Carlos Alcaraz of Spain during the final round of the Western and Southern Open at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, Ohio, USA, August 20, 2023. Mark Lyons, EPA-EFE.

PARIS, France -- Ahead of the draw for the US Open on Thursday, Novak Djokovic neared a return to world number one after outlasting Carlos Alcaraz to win the Cincinnati Open.

In his last warm-up event for the season's final major, Djokovic took some revenge on Sunday on the 20-year-old Spaniard who won their final at Wimbledon on July 17.

Djokovic fell a set behind but fought back to win 5-7, 7-6 (9/7), 7-6 (7/4) on his fifth match point and after 3 hours 49 minutes of play.

The Serb cut Alcaraz's lead atop the rankings to 20 points, and will reclaim top spot if wins his first-round match at the US Open.

Djokovic has not lost in the first round of a Grand Slam since the 2006 Australian Open.

Dane Holger Rune climbed to No. 4 at the expense of Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas, who dropped three places.

Alexander Zverev climbed five places to 12th after his run to the semi-finals in Cincinnati.

ATP rankings as of August 21:

1. Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) 9815 pts

2. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 9795

3. Daniil Medvedev 6260

4. Holger Rune (DEN) 4790 (+1)

5. Casper Ruud (NOR) 4715 (+2)

6. Jannik Sinner (ITA) 4645

7. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 4580 (-3)

8. Andrey Rublev 4515

9. Taylor Fritz (USA) 3605

10. Frances Tiafoe (USA) 3050

11. Karen Khachanov 2845

12. Alexander Zverev (GER) 2670 (+5)

13. Alex De Minaur (AUS) 2595 (-1)

14. Tommy Paul (USA) 2570 (-1)

15. Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 2375 (-1)

16. Cameron Norrie (GBR) 2075 (-1)

17. Hubert Hurkacz (POL) 2035 (+3)

18. Lorenzo Musetti (ITA) 2005

19. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 1690

20. Francisco Cerundolo (ARG) 1600 (+1)

