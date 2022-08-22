PH, other SEA countries concerned by Cambodia's 2023 program

Cambodia’s Minister of Tourism of the Royal Government Thong Khon waves the SEA games federation flag during the closing ceremony of the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) at Hanoi Indoor Games Palace in Hanoi, Vietnam, 23 May 2022. Cambodia will host the next SEA Games in 2023. Luong Thai Linh, EPA-EFE

MANILA, Philippines -- Cambodia, in what will be its first time hosting the Southeast Asian Games, is planning a massive program of 49 sports for the biennial event scheduled for May 5 to 16, 2023.

There will potentially be a record 632 events in the 32nd edition of the SEA Games.

Some of these events have become a source of concern for the Philippines as well as other Southeast Asian countries.

Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Rep. Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino told the POC Executive Board during its regular meeting on Monday that other member countries are contesting the inclusion of "dozens of events."

"Many events are under sports that don't have international federations [IFs] or most of the SEA Games countries aren't familiar with," Tolentino explained during the meeting held at the Knights Templar Hotel in Tagaytay City.

"This is the biggest SEA Games in history with 632 events, but we will lessen them because they are so many, particularly in martial arts where most of the countries aren't familiar with," he added.

Cambodia organizers announced during the SEA Games Federation meeting in Bangkok last week that there will be an additional 30 events in vovinam, 24 events in martial arts Korea and 13 in dragonboat, a sport the hosts are strong at.

Martial arts Korea is distinct from taekwondo, which will be played with 24 events.

Tolentino said that Cambodia's traditional martial arts, Kun Bokator, will be allowed as a gesture of respect for the host country.

"We respected the Kun Bokator because that's their traditional sport, but we cannot allow the others," he said. "They also have a different IF in Muay Thai and the martial arts Korea."

The SEA Games Federation will meet virtually next week to decide on the program of sporting events for Cambodia's hosting.

When the Philippines hosted the SEA Games in 2019, there were 530 events in 56 different sports. Vietnam held a 40-sport program, with 526 events in May 2022.

Brunei still owns the record-low program with 22 sports and 233 events in 1999.

Vovinam wasn't on the Philippine program in 2019 but was played in Vietnam with 15 events. Palembang also hosted 14 events in vovinam in 2011.

