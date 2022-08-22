TNT s Roger Pogoy sticks out his tongue while going for a layup against San Miguel in Game 1 of the 2022 PBA Philippine Cup Finals. PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- TNT swingman Roger Pogoy cut a rueful figure after Game 1 of the 2022 PBA Philippine Cup finals, despite playing a big role in the Tropang GIGA's win against San Miguel Beer.

Pogoy earned Player of the Game honors after putting up a game-high 26 points in TNT's 86-84 win on Sunday night at the Araneta Coliseum. He helped pave the way for the Tropang GIGA's comeback by scoring 10 points in the third quarter.

Yet afterward, all Pogoy could focus on was a misstep in the fourth period, when he stole the ball then went all the way for a layup. Before scoring, he turned back to look at his defender -- San Miguel's Marcio Lassiter -- and stuck out his tongue.

San Miguel immediately called a timeout, and Pogoy dropped to a knee on the court, holding his head in his hands.

"Maganda 'yung laro ko, pero may nagawa ako na 'yun ang pinaka-hate namin sa team namin," Pogoy said afterward, as he explained his reaction to his field goal which gave TNT its biggest lead, 79-69.

"May isang instance doon na lumabas 'yung dila ko, so nag-sorry talaga ako, pati kay Marcio, nag-sorry ako, kay Chris Ross," he added. "'Yun ang pinaka-ayaw sa team talaga namin eh. So parang nadala ako sa emotion."

Pogoy apologized as well to TNT head coach Chot Reyes and their veteran guard, Jayson Castro, for his ill-advised gesture.

"Noong nag-lay-up ako, kaya yumuko ako doon eh, kasi bawal talaga sa amin 'yun. So parang nadala ako sa emosyon. So sorry talaga," he said.

Reyes stressed that he was not pleased by what Pogoy did, saying: "Muntik na siyang umuwi noon. Sinave lang siya ng mga teammates niya."

"Our players know that that's a no-no in our team. You see our players, 'pag naka-shoot sila, walang gumaganon, walang gumaganon. Bawal talaga sa amin," he explained. "It's good na si Roger na ang nagsabi."

His lapse in judgment notwithstanding, Game 1 was a showcase of what Pogoy could provide for TNT. He made 10 of his 17 shots, including four three-pointers, while helping slow down San Miguel's perimeter players.

It was his explosion in the third quarter that allowed TNT to recover from a 15-point deficit in the first half, before Castro capped the comeback with his game-winning jumper at the buzzer.

"Focused talaga ako sa depensa ko. Tapos 'yun nga, blessings ni Lord na nakukuha ko 'yung rhythm ko, nashu-shoot ko 'yung mga three-points ko. 'Yun kasi 'yung binibigay nila," said Pogoy.

Pogoy and the Tropang GIGA seek a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series on Wednesday's Game 2, still at the Araneta Coliseum.

