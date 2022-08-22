San Miguel center June Mar Fajardo controls the rebound against TNT in Game 1 of the 2022 PBA Philippine Cup Finals. PBA Images.



MANILA, Philippines -- The San Miguel Beermen cannot afford to dwell on their disappointing loss to TNT in Game 1 of the 2022 PBA Philippine Cup Finals, according to star center June Mar Fajardo.

The Beermen squandered a double-digit halftime lead in the setback, with Jayson Castro finishing the TNT rally with a buzzer-beating jumper. The shot was the subject of a lengthy review, but referees ultimately decided that the ball left Castro's hands in time.

TNT snatched the 86-84 win, giving them a 1-0 lead in the best-of-7 Finals series.

"Wala na 'yun," said Fajardo after the game, when asked of Castro's final shot. "'Yung referee, 'yung table officials, sila 'yung nakakaalam eh."

San Miguel had hoped that Castro's shot would be waved off, with veteran point guard Chris Ross gesturing that it came after the buzzer. After the game, Fajardo said he would not question the decision of the game officials.

"Kung counted 'yun, counted 'yun. Kailangan mag-move on," he said.

"Panalo talaga sila, talo kami," said Fajardo. "Good thing, Game 1 pa lang 'yun. May chance pa kaming mag-bounce back."

The six-time Most Valuable Player said that rather than worry about the result of Game 1, they should instead figure out what they can fix going into Game 2 of the series. San Miguel had been in control of the game in the first half but were completely outplayed in the third period.

TNT's Roger Pogoy and Mikey Williams got going in the third, combining for 22 points while San Miguel scored just 15 as a team. The Beermen still made a game out of it in the end, thanks to Fajardo and Vic Manuel, but they wasted a golden opportunity to take the lead with under 30 seconds to go when TNT forced them into a shot-clock violation.

That left just enough time on the board for Castro to fire his game-winner.

"Kailangan i-address namin, kasi kapag lumalamang kami nang malaki, biglang nagre-relax 'yung depensa namin," Fajardo lamented. "Lagi kaming nire-remind ni coach. Kailangan i-work out namin 'yun."

Fajardo finished the game with 24 points on 11-of-12 shooting, along with 16 rebounds. CJ Perez added 21 points but Jericho Cruz was the only other Beerman in double-digits, with 10 markers.

Game 2 is on Wednesday at the Araneta Coliseum, with Fajardo expecting another tough, physical game.

"Expected na magiging dogfight 'yung series na 'to, finals na. Ready naman kami doon. Nagwo-workout naman kami nitong offseason so ready kami dito. 'Yung kabila din, for sure, nagwo-workout din 'yung mga 'yan," he said.