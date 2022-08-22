Japan took an hour and 45 minutes to complete a sweep of Chinese-Taipei. Handout photo.



MANILA, Philippines -- Japan is on the cusp of sweeping Pool B after a 25-22, 25-22, 25-22 triumph over Chinese-Taipei in the 2022 AVC Cup for Women, Monday at the Philsports Arena.

Japan survived a sluggish start to the third set to complete the win in an hour and 45 minutes, with Mizuki Tanaka providing the match-winning kill.

"It was kind of hard for us to get on our own pace but at the end, we were able to play our volleyball. That was really nice," said Japan setter Mika Shibata through an interpreter.

Yuki Nishikawa scored eight of her 11 kills in the first set, while Miyu Nakagawa had three blocks and two service aces for a nine-point outing for the Japanese. Tanaka and Asuka Hamamatsu each produced nine kills.

Japan improved to 2-0 in the group phase after sweeping Thailand on Sunday, and is looking to elevate their game as the tournament goes on.

"We are getting better and better, little by little. We got to play our volleyball. The fact that we are winning two games in a row, that's great," said Shibata, who tallied three attacks and an ace.

Chang Li-Wen led the Taiwanese with 16 points, while Lin Shu-Ho added 10 points.

Japan will have a two-day rest before wrapping up its Pool B assignments against Australia at 1 p.m. on Thursday. Chinese-Taipei, meanwhile, will take on the Volleyroos at 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

RELATED VIDEO: