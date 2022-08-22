FIBA: Gilas Youth pulls away from Qatar for 2nd win

Mason Amos top-scored for the Philippines in their win against Qatar. FIBA.basketball

The Gilas Pilipinas Under-18 team used a big fourth quarter to pull away from Qatar and take a 77-61 triumph in their second game of the 2022 FIBA U18 Asian Championship, Monday at the Azadi Basketball Hall in Tehran, Iran.

It's the second win in as many games for the young Gilas group. At 2-0, they are tied for the top spot in Group C with Chinese Taipei.

Big man Mason Amos led the way once again for Gilas with 19 points and seven rebounds in 25 minutes of action. Point guard Jared Bahay added 15 points. Prince Alao shot just 1-of-9 from the field but contributed seven assists and six boards in the win.

Despite the margin of victory, Gilas was in trouble until the third quarter against a Qatar team that bothered them with their height. After a strong start, the young Filipinos struggled against Qatar's defense, settling for long-range jump shots without much success.

Qatar led 39-36 midway through the third quarter off a layup by Ali Ashraf Alnabawy. The two teams traded buckets from there before a triple by Joshua Coronel shifted the lead to the Philippines for good, 43-41.

That sparked a 12-1 run that put Gilas in control of the game, 52-42, with two minutes left in the quarter. Amos accounted for five points in the run, including a three-pointer that prompted a Qatar timeout.

The Filipinos went on to outscore Qatar 23-13 in the fourth quarter, taking their biggest lead with two minutes left off a Kyle Gamber layup that made it 75-58.

Moustapha Ndao and Mohammed Hashim Z Abbasher led Qatar's charge with 14 points each. But Qatar shot just 31% from the field, and couldn't contain Gilas in transition as the Filipinos scored 20 fastbreak points.

Qatar dropped to 0-2 in the competition. Gilas Pilipinas guns for a sweep of the group against Chinese Taipei on Tuesday.

The Scores:

PHILIPPINES 77 -- Amos 19, Bahay 15, Coronel 9, Gamber 7, Abadam 7, Demisana 6, Pablo 4, Gagate 4, Alao 2, Nacua 2, Andres 2, Porter 0.

QATAR 61 -- Abbasher 14, Mou. Ndao 14, Mousa 11, Moh. Ndao 7, Alnabawy 6, Abuissa 6, Al-Abdulla 3, Hajar 0, Radi 0.

Quarters: 24-18, 34-35, 54-48, 77-61.