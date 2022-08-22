Jordan Clarkson and Kai Sotto will be playing together for Gilas Pilipinas for the first time. Photo courtesy of Jordan Clarkson on Instagram (@jordanclarksons)



MANILA, Philippines -- Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson and Adelaide center Kai Sotto banner the Philippines' roster for the upcoming window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers, the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) confirmed on Monday.

SBP Executive Director and spokesperson Sonny Barrios announced the 13 players that will go to Lebanon in a special edition of the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum.

This will be the second time that Clarkson will suit up for Gilas Pilipinas. The Filipino-American guard made his debut for the Philippines in the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Sotto, meanwhile, returns to the Gilas fold after missing the FIBA Asia Cup and the earlier windows.

Joining them in the roster are: Roosevelt Adams, Japeth Aguilar, Jamie Malonzo, Chris Newsome, Calvin Oftana, Ray Parks Jr., Dwight Ramos, Kiefer Ravena, Thirdy Ravena, Carl Tamayo and Scottie Thompson.

Gilas Pilipinas will fly out to Lebanon tonight, ahead of their game against the host nation on August 25. The final 12-man line-up for the game will be announced on the 24th, a day before the contest.

They will then host Saudi Arabia at the Mall of Asia Arena on August 29.

Related video: