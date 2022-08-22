Justine Baltazar in action for La Salle in the UAAP Season 84 men's basketball tournament. UAAP Media.

The Hiroshima Dragonflies expect to get a solid season from Justine Baltazar, with a team executive saying they have "high hopes" from the former De La Salle University standout.

Hiroshima on Monday formally introduced Baltazar as their Asian import for the upcoming season of the B.League. The Filipino forward signed with the team in May upon the conclusion of his UAAP career with the Green Archers.

"I think he can play hard," Hiroshima general manager Shuji Okazaki said of Baltazar in his introductory press conference. "I have high hopes for his contributions in rebounding, defense, and he's good at shooting, so I have high hopes for his shooting."

"Also, I see he has room to grow. I have high hopes for him," he added.

Baltazar, a three-time UAAP Mythical Team member, said he is ready to meet the challenge in what will be his first professional season overseas.

He had first played for Pampanga Delta in the NBL–Philippines before flying to Japan to join his B.League club.

"I expect that they will help me to learn more, to explore more of my basketball skills," Baltazar said in prepared comments.

"I will just do my best as always to contribute to the team. I spoke before with Kiefer Ravena, and he told me that our place, Hiroshima, will be really good," he added.

Baltazar is one of eight Filipinos to serve as Asian imports in the B.League this season, joining Thirdy Ravena (San-En NeoPhoenix), Kiefer Ravena (Shiga Lakes), Dwight Ramos (Levanga Hokkaido), and Ray Parks (Nagoya Diamond Dolphins) in Division 1.

Kobe Paras (Altiri Chiba), Jordan Heading (Nagasaki Velca) and Greg Slaughter (Rizing Zephyr Fukuoka) are playing in B.League's Division 2.

"I'll just do my 100-percent every time I play," Baltazar said. "I always see to it that I put my heart in every game I play."

The Dragonflies finished with a 29-28 record in the 2021-22 season of the B.League, missing the postseason.

Baltazar's contract with Hiroshima is for one season, although Okazaki hinted that the Filipino can merit an extension.

"Of course, I want him to play in Japan for a long time, and I want him to like Japan," said the executive. "Because it's his first time playing in Japan, so I think we should make a decision after seeing the result of this season."

Baltazar, for his part, expressed his eagerness to stay with the club.

"If the team will renew and give me another chance, I would love to stay and play here for the Hiroshima Dragonflies," he said.

Hiroshima opens its campaign on October 1 against Yokohama.

