AVC Cup: Iran sweeps South Korea in triumphant debut

MANILA, Philippines -- Iran made a winning start to its campaign in the AVC Cup for Women, sweeping South Korea 25-10, 25-15, 25-13 on Monday night at the Philsports Arena.

Aytak Salamatharamaleki had two blocks and two service aces to finish with 11 points while Elahe Poor Saleh Shadehsari chipped in 10 points, including two blocks for the Iranians.

"We are happy about this result. We played good in this match," said Mahsa Kadkhoda, the Iran captain who finished with six points.

Despite having nine blocks, the Iranians are looking forward for a better net defense if they want to become one of the top four teams in Pool A.

"We have to improve a lot of things. I think that from today, we need to improve on blocking," said Iran coach Alessandra Kampedelli. "If we are good in block, maybe we can play even against other stronger teams."

"We are here to make a great experience. We are here that we want to show that even Iran can improve," the Italian mentor added.

Choi Hosun led the young Koreans with five points. South Korea, which also lost to China in straight sets in last Sunday's opener, absorbed its second loss in a row.

Up next for Iran is Vietnam at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

After a Tuesday rest, the Koreans take on the Vietnamese at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.