AVC Cup: China survives Vietnam in 5-set thriller

China escaped with a five-set win against Vietnam. Handout photo.

MANILA, Philippines -- China is still unbeaten in the 2022 AVC Cup for Women after a hard-earned 25-12, 25-6, 29-31, 21-25, 15-12 triumph over Vietnam on Monday afternoon at the Philsports Arena.

China racked up a second win in a row to stay unbeaten in Pool A, but was pushed to the limit by Vietnam.

Zhou Yetong dropped 27 points, Zhuang Yushan contributed 21 kills, while Wu Mengjie and Hu Mingyuan also played big for the Chinese with 17 and 16 points.

China squandered a two-set lead and a 9-5 advantage in the deciding frame, before the defending champions regained their composure in the closing stretch.

The Vietnamese, who displayed tremendous composure in the third to extend, dropped to 1-1. With their dominant attacking and blocking, China held Vietnam to a combined 18 points in the first two sets.

Hu and Zhou combined for eight of the Chinese's 12 blocks, and outhit their Vietnamese rivals, 72-50.

Thi Nhu Quynh Vi led Vietnam with 14 points, while Thi Thanh Thuy Tran and Thi Nguyet Anh Pham each had 13 points.

China will face the Philippines, which gave Vietnam fits before dropping a 19-25, 17-25, 29-31 decision in the Pool A opener, at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

On the same day, Vietnam will take on Iran at 4 p.m.

RELATED VIDEO: