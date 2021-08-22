WATCH: How Mark Magsayo knocked out Julio Ceja

Mark Magsayo delivers a knockout punch to Julio Ceja during their featherweight title eliminator at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday (Manila time). Patrick T. Fallon, AFP

Mark Magsayo showed off his remarkable power in a tenth round knockout of Julio Ceja in their featherweight showdown on Saturday in Las Vegas.

Magsayo knocked down Ceja in the first round but fell behind the rest of the way as the Mexican ramped up the pressure. Ceja also knocked down Magsayo towards the end of the fifth round.

But it was Magsayo who landed the biggest punches of the night, as he unloaded a brutal right hand that sent Ceja crashing to the mat.

Another look at @markmagsayo_MMM detonating at a right hook 💣 in his KO of Julio Ceja. 😳 #MagsayoCeja



💥 Order #PacquiaoUgas on Pay-Per-View NOW: https://t.co/WFLKMpSMCe pic.twitter.com/ViS11FhVqR — Premier Boxing Champions (@premierboxing) August 22, 2021

The knockout win kept Magsayo unbeaten in his professional career, and put him in line for a shot at the WBC featherweight title.