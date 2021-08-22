Ugas says he's willing to give Pacquiao a rematch

Manny Pacquiao (right) fights Yordenis Ugas in a world welterweight championship bout at T-Mobile Arena. Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Cuban champion Yordenis Ugas is appreciative of the break he got when he was called up to fight a living legend in Manny Pacquiao.

Now that he has beaten the Filipino boxing superstar, Ugas said he is willing to give back the favor.

"Two hundred percent. Manny's a great legend, a great fighter," Ugas said through an interpreter during the post fight press conference

"If he wants a rematch, he deserves it."

Ugas said Pacquiao remains a strong opponent and it showed.

"He might be in his 40s, but he did beat a very game Thurman and he neutralized him pretty easy. I was looking for that Pac to come in, he showed it tonight and he's got a lot left," said Ugas.

Pacquiao was originally slated to take on Errol Spence Jr., but the undefeated American champion was forced to back out after a medical exam revealed he has a torn retina in the left eye.

This gave way to Ugas stepping in as a replacement fighter in less than 2 weeks' notice.

It was a break Ugas, the defending super WBA welterweight champion, has been looking for.

The taller Cuban used his double jab to keep the shorter Pacquiao at bay. Whenever the Filipino tried to dart in, he fired his potent right hand and clinched to prevent Pacquiao from doing damage.

This led to Ugas' unanimous decision win.

Pacquiao was trying to win back the "super" WBA title he was forced to vacate due to inactivity.

That title was awarded to the Cuban who had to bear the ignominy of being a "paper champ."

"I've been living under Manny's shadow for almost a year," said Ugas.

"But like I said we'd find that out in the ring and decide who the champion is. And we found that out in the ring."

