Pacquiao on cramping up: ‘Not getting any younger’

Manny Pacquiao fights Yordenis Ugas in a world welterweight championship bout at T-Mobile Arena on August 21, 2021 in Las Vegas. Stephen R. Sylvanie, USA Today Sports/Reuters

Manny Pacquiao on Sunday (Manila time) acknowledged that at 42 and a lot of wear and tear over the years age might be creeping up on him already.

Yordenis Ugas of Cuba beat Pacquiao via unanimous decision, a loss that saw Pacquiao having difficulty hurting Ugas.

"I'm not saying this is my excuse but my 2 legs were cramping, I cannot move around," Pacquiao said in the post-fight press conference.

He added that in the "early days, I can easily move and outbox him. But this time around it's like my 2 legs were tight and hurting me in the second round until the 12th round."

A reporter then asked whether Pacquiao thought the cramps was because of his age.

"I don't know, because I think too much hard work really. I ran in the mountains and also doing 32 rounds every day. I don't know, but we're not young anymore," Pacquiao said.