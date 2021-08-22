Judoka Tadahiro Nomura, actress Satomi Ishihara and Paralympian Aki Taguchi light the Paralympic flame during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic flame lighting ceremony at the state guest house in Tokyo, Japan, August 20, 2021. Reuters/Thomas Peter

MANILA — An athlete as well as other members of the Philippine team for the Tokyo Paralympics have tested positive for COVID-19, the Philippine Paralympic Committee (PCC) said Sunday.

In a statement, the PCC said those who tested positive, which includes officials and coaching staff members, have been isolated in accordance with health protocols in Tokyo.

Philippine Paralympics Chef de Mission Francis Diaz said the entire Philippine delegation have already arrived in Japan, except for those who contracted the respiratory illness.

Diaz assured that the other athletes would continue with their events.

The Paralympics open on August 24, with around 4,400 athletes from approximately 160 teams set to take part.

— With a report from Jeffrey Hernaez, ABS-CBN News