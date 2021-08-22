LIVE BLOG: Manny Pacquiao vs Yordenis Ugas

Manny Pacquiao has said that Cuban Yordenis Ugas, who agreed to put his WBA welterweight championship belt on the line against the Filipino southpaw on short notice, is not to be underestimated.

They fight in Las Vegas on Sunday (Manila time).

Ugas (26-4, 12 KOs) was elevated to WBA super champion after Pacquiao was stripped of the belt because of inactivity given he had not fought since July 2019.

"This fight is not an easy fight," 8-division champion Pacquiao said. "Ugas is a champion, took my belt and we have to settle it inside the ring."

"I never take him lightly because he is a kind of fighter that you better not underestimate. This is going to be a good fight also."

Manny Pacquiao poses for media at Wild Card Boxing Club on August 4, 2021 in Los Angeles. Michael Owens, Getty Images via AFP

Ugas said that even though he understands Pacquiao is the favourite he is has full confidence in himself to come out with a victory in what he called the biggest fight of his life.

"This means the world to me," Ugas said during the virtual media availability. "I am fighting not for the money but for my legacy, for my country, for my own story that's going to be told.

