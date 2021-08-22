Pacquiao and Freddie Roach at Wild Card Boxing Club on August 4, 2021. Michael Owens, Getty Images/AFP

Manny Pacquiao may be his most prized fighter, but Freddie Roach believes that if it is time for Pacquiao to leave the game he would understand.

For all the preparations Roach and Pacquiao did for Yordenis Ugas in Las Vegas on Sunday (Manila time), they had no answer for the world champion from Cuba who did not appear to be bothered by a slower Pacquiao.

Pacquiao acknowledged his legs cramping up was a factor, and Roach said his boxer’s health at 42 years old is a concern.

“I’m a little worried about it, yes. He’s boxed for a long time, and he’s boxed with me for a long time. He’s the best guy, the best fighter. I hate to see the day that he will retire but if this could be it and we didn’t have the best performance tonight but we’ll see what Manny decides,” Roach said.

This isn’t the first time Roach has broached the idea that Pacquiao could retire any time, and that he’s OK with it.

But Pacquiao’s showing versus Ugas, his health, and his political plans all could mean that’s closer to reality more than ever.

“His range was really hard to get to. He had long arms. Very tall. Tough for Manny to reach sometimes. And he fought a good fight,” Roach said of Ugas.

Pacquiao said the hard training has taken a toll on his body.

“I don’t know, because I think too much hard work really. I ran in the mountains and also doing 32 rounds every day. I don’t know, but we’re not young anymore,” Pacquiao said.