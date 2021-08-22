Home  >  Sports

Boxing: Pinoy prospect John Dato loses in Pacquiao undercard

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 22 2021 10:23 AM

John Dato of the Philippines in action against Angel Contreras of Mexico. Ryan Hafey, Premier Boxing Champions.
John Dato of the Philippines in action against Angel Contreras of Mexico. Ryan Hafey, Premier Boxing Champions.

Filipino fighter John Dato absorbed his first loss as a professional against Mexico's Angel Contreras, in a bout held in the undercard of the Manny Pacquiao-Yordenis Ugas pay-per-view in Las Vegas.

Contreras took a unanimous decision victory against the 28-year-old Dato, with judges scoring the buot 78-73, 77-74, and 77-74.

Dato dropped to 14-1-1 in his career. The Filipino was coming off a two-year layoff, having last fought in December 2019 when he knocked out David Godinez.

Contreras scored a knockdown in the third round, and weathered an aggressive fightback by Dato in the closing round to secure the win.

The Mexican improved to 11-4-2 in his career. 

Read More:  boxing   Angel Contreras   John Dato   Pacquiao Ugas   Manny Pacquiao   Yordenis Ugas  