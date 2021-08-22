John Dato of the Philippines in action against Angel Contreras of Mexico. Ryan Hafey, Premier Boxing Champions.

Filipino fighter John Dato absorbed his first loss as a professional against Mexico's Angel Contreras, in a bout held in the undercard of the Manny Pacquiao-Yordenis Ugas pay-per-view in Las Vegas.

Contreras took a unanimous decision victory against the 28-year-old Dato, with judges scoring the buot 78-73, 77-74, and 77-74.

Dato dropped to 14-1-1 in his career. The Filipino was coming off a two-year layoff, having last fought in December 2019 when he knocked out David Godinez.

Contreras scored a knockdown in the third round, and weathered an aggressive fightback by Dato in the closing round to secure the win.

The Mexican improved to 11-4-2 in his career.