Kai Sotto is set to play for the Adelaider 36ers in Australia. FIBA.basketball

MANILA - After watching some talented young players in the NBA Summer League, PBA legend Jimmy Alapag believes Filipino players are on the right track to make it there, and even to the NBA itself.

Alapag, a former PBA Most Valuable Player, was part of the Sacramento Kings' coaching staff when they won the NBA Summer League title last week. This was his second stint with the Kings, having also joined their bench in 2019.

Alapag got to work with some of the NBA's up-and-coming talent during the tournament in Las Vegas, including Davion Mitchell, the ninth overall pick from Baylor University.

Asked by former PBA Commissioner Noli Eala if Filipino players are "far behind," in terms of making it to the Summer League, Alapag quickly replied: "No, absolutely not."

"I think we're on the right track," said Alapag, who used to coach Alab Pilipinas in the ASEAN Basketball League but moved to the United States last year with his family, during his appearance on the "Power and Play" show.

"I hope my presence in the Summer League continues to be a platform for Filipino players. Obviously, I don't play anymore, but hopefully it blazes a trail," he added.

So far, only one Filipino player has played in the NBA Summer League -- Ray Parks Jr., who suited up for the Dallas Mavericks in six games in 2015. He didn't make the Mavericks' roster but went on to play for the Texas Legends in the D-League.

Alapag is confident that more Filipino players can follow suit, especially now that more and more local stars are bringing their talents overseas.

Kai Sotto, for instance, is set to play in the National Basketball League in Australia for the Adelaide 36ers. A handful of Filipino players -- including Thirdy Ravena and brothers Juan and Javi Gomez de Liano -- will be seeing action in Japan's B.League.

Francis "Lebron" Lopez in July signed with Overtime Elite after a stint with Gilas Pilipinas. Former Far Eastern University high school star Cholo Anonuevo has been training in the United States for over a year and has already received at least one scholarship offer from a Division 1 school.

"I think it's good for Philippine basketball that some of these younger players are getting opportunities to showcase their talents abroad," Alapag noted. "At the end of the day, no matter where they play, they're still representing the country, and I think that's something that we should embrace."

Alapag stressed that these players must understand the responsibility they bear when playing overseas, as they play not just for themselves but for the country as well.

"I think those kids should understand that a huge responsibility comes with that. Because when you're representing a country that has such a huge, huge passion for the game, the responsibility that comes with that is big," he said.

"But I think it's a good opportunity for them, and again, I think it's great for Philippine basketball."

