UAAP: UST conducts internal probe into alleged ‘unauthorized’ training in Sorsogon

UAAP executive director Rebo Saguisag on Saturday said the league and government sports bodies are waiting for the findings of University of Santo Tomas' internal investigation into its men's basketball team practicing in Sorsogon since June.

"We confirm the meeting with representatives of the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), Department of Health (DOH), and the Games and Amusements Board (GAB),"

"(In the) meantime (they have) asked to be excused from the

proceedings," added Saguisag, who affirmed the UAAP's commitment to comply with the guidelines set by the Inter-Agency Task Force on COVID-19.

"There is likewise no debate that the safety of the students is paramount," he said. "But part and parcel of elementary due process is the right to be heard. All agencies agreed to wait for the report of UST."

The PSC said it expected the UAAP to act on any violation, recognizing the league "as the mother organization of the concerned team and trusts that proper action shall be done."

GAB chairman Baham Mitra said his agency is likely to follow the same procedure applied when PBA club Blackwater was found to have broken COVID-19 protocols.

Mitra said the GAB will allow the UAAP to exercise its jurisdiction first before taking action.

"We also agreed to follow the procedure of which the GAB investigated the Blackwater team and allowed the PBA to conduct its own probe and impose sanctions before we finally step in," said Mitra.

The group will meet again on Wednesday afternoon.

News of UST's alleged infraction broke when CJ Cansino was allegedly removed from the team after requesting to go home from the training camp in Sorsogon.

Sorsogon has been under modified general community quarantine since June.

