NBA: Raptors feast on Nets again, on cusp of Round 1 sweep

The Raptors are a win away from clinching a spot in the Eastern Conference semifinals. Kevin C. Cox, Pool via AP

Pascal Siakam scored 26 points in his best game so far of the 2020 NBA Playoffs, and the Toronto Raptors busted out of the gates on the way to a 117-92 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Friday (US time).

Fred VanVleet added 22 points, and Kyle Lowry had 11 points and 10 rebounds for Toronto, which went 3-0 in a series for the first-time in its history.

Brooklyn has been overmatched in this series, following a blowout loss in Game 1 and a Game 2 defeat that saw the Nets break down in the fourth quarter.

And it didn't help the Nets' cause that Joe Harris (personal reasons), one of their few sources of offense, missed Game 3.

Brooklyn has already been without Kevin Durant (ruptured Achilles), Kyrie Irving (right shoulder), Spencer Dinwiddie (coronavirus), and DeAndre Jordan (coronavirus) at the Disney bubble.

The Raptors, who led by as many as 31 points and never trailed, can close out their series on Sunday.

