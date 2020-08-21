NBA: Jazz fry Nuggets on Mike Conley's return, take 2-1 series lead

The return of Utah playmaker Mike Conley (left) fueled the Jazz's Game 3 rout of the Nuggets on Friday. Kevin C. Cox, Pool via AP

Mike Conley returned to the Disney bubble after the birth of his child, tallying a game-high 27 points to go with 7 3-pointers and leading the Utah Jazz to a 124-87 shellacking of the Denver Nuggets on Friday (US time).

Rudy Gobert added 24 points and 14 rebounds for the Jazz, who jumped on the Nuggets with a strong first quarter before proceeding to eviscerate Nikola Jokic and co. for a second game in a row.

After losing in overtime in their series opener, Utah evened the series, thanks to brilliant shooting that led to a Game 2 rout.

Utah's shots found their mark again, making 18 of 37 from 3-point territory (48.6%) on top of a plus-16 advantage in points inside the paint.

Jokic scored 15 points to pace Denver, which trailed by as many as 39 points and couldn't get its offense going.

