NBA: Clippers edge Mavericks, as Luka Doncic cools off

Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers pulled away in the second quarter en route to a convincing win over Dallas on Friday (US time). Kevin C. Cox, Getty Images/AFP

(UPDATE) Kawhi Leonard scored 36 points and his supporting cast stepped up in the Los Angeles Clippers' 130-122 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Friday (US time) for a 2-1 lead in their Western Conference first-round series.

Landry Shamet shone with 18 points and Ivica Zubac chipped in 15 for the Clippers, who held Luka Doncic to just 13 points after the All-Star playmaker exited the court late in the third quarter with a sprained left ankle.

Doncic was subbed out at the 3:58 mark of the third without putting weight on that leg but returned for the fourth quarter with the ankle heavily taped.

The 21-year-old Slovenian, who had a combined 70 points in the first 2 games of the series, was clearly hindered in 3 more minutes of action but handed out 1 last assist to post a triple-double of 13 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

Doncic's status for Game 4 was unclear.

"It's hard to say how this is going to be," Mavs coach Rick Carlisle said. "We've got every advanced treatment modality here, as every team does, and we'll see how this responds in the next 36 hours."

The Mavericks kept it close until the Clippers exploded for 25 points in the last 6 minutes of the first half to go in front 68-54.

The closest Dallas came was when Dorian Finney-Smith's basket cut the deficit to 115-107 6:17 left in the game, but Leonard answered with a 3-pointer and a dunk to stop the Mavericks' rally.

Leonard added 9 rebounds and 8 assists, while George had 9 and 7, respectively, while going 3 of 16 from the field.

Meanwhile, Paul George continued to struggle with 11 points for the Clippers.

In the past 2 games combined, George was only 7 of 33 from the floor and 3 of 18 from 3-point territory.

Kristaps Porzingis tallied 34 points and 13 rebounds, and Tim Hardaway Jr. and Seth Curry contributed 22 points for Dallas.

(For more sports coverage, visit the ABS-CBN Sports website).