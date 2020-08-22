NBA: Celtics finish strong to top 76ers, as East semis berth looms

Kemba Walker tallied 24 points, and the Boston Celtics scored the game's last 10 points to upend the Philadelphia 76ers 102-94 on Friday (US time) and take a 3-0 lead in their Eastern Conference first-round series.

Boston, which came off a Game 2 rout before engaging in a tightly contested Game 3, can finish off Philadelphia on Sunday.

Jaylen Brown added 21 points and Jayson Tatum 15 for Boston on a night when both teams struggled to find a basket.

After inflicting a 27-point beatdown on the 76ers the last time they met, the Celtics were in a dogfight in this one.

The 76ers went ahead 94-92 after 4 straight free throws by Joel Embiid, but the Celtics regained the upper hand off a Brown 3-point play.

Boston then forced a turnover that led to Tatum splitting 2 free throws on a clear-path foul and a subsequent Walker basket, giving the Celtics a 98-94 lead with 65 seconds remaining.

The Celtics took advantage of a pair of empty possessions thereafter with Marcus Smart making the insurance free throws.

Tatum added 4 blocks, including 1 each on Embiid and Josh Richardson on back-to-back 76ers possessions in the final 1:30.

Embiid finished with a game-high 30 points to go with 13 rebounds, and Tobias Harris contributed 15 points and 15 rebounds for the 76ers, who had a chance to win despite shooting less than 30% from the field (28 of 95).

The Celtics' percentage was far from outstanding, too, making just 36 of 87 (41.4%) from the floor.

Philadelphia outrebounded Boston 57-45, but were minus-14 in points in the paint and fastbreak points.

