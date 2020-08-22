MMA: Striegl has COVID-19; UFC cites virus for removing him from card

Filipino fight fans may have to wait a little longer before they see one of their countrymen fight inside the octagon again.



Ahead of Sunday’s bout (US time), the UFC announced in an official statement its decision to remove Filipino-American fighter Mark Striegl from the fight card after testing positive for COVID-19.

"Due to a positive COVID-19 test result, Mark Striegl has been removed from his bout against Timur Valiev. Replacing Striegl will be UFC newcomer Trevin Jones. This fight will now be held at a catchweight of 140 lbs," a UFC statement said.

Striegl had been training in Las Vegas for the past three weeks for the fight against Russian and fellow UFC debutant Valiev.

It was supposed to be the first of a four-fight contract in the bantamweight division for the champion fighter. Jones will step in for Striegl on short notice.

In an Instagram post, Striegl, 32, confirmed the news and thanked the UFC for allowing him to recuperate.

The Baguio native is coming off his impressive stints in PXC, URCC, and ONE Championship before officially signing with the prestigious organization last August 13. He’s also the reigning URCC featherweight champion and recently won a gold medal in sambo while representing the country in the Southeast Asian Games.

