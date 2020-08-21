Golf: Dottie Ardina struggles on first day of her Women's Open debut

With winds blowing all over, and deep bunkers and roughs making the Royal Troon course even harder to traverse, participants of the AIG Women's Open were glad that the first round was over.

Among them was the Philippines' Dottie Ardina, who finished with a 7-over 78 on a punishing day at the Troon -- a true links layout that usually has humps and bumps that demands precision and club selection adjustments.

Her score was not so bad considering the setup was so tough that only three players broke par.



Amy Olson of the United States survived the ordeal, shooting a 4-under 67 to lead the way. Compatriot Marina Alex and Sophia Popov of Germany were close by with 1-under 70 each.

Ardina, 26, led at one point after a birdie on a solid drive at the first hole and easy pars on the next four.

However, a bogey at the par-5 No. 6 started her slide as she double-bogeyed the seventh and eighth.

Though she would birdie the ninth that gave her a 39 at the turn, she registered five scrambling pars and four more bogeys coming home to be at joint 107th in the full-field, $4.5-million major event of the Ladies European Tour.

The Open debutant would have to put up an impressive score to make it to the weekend rounds.

Ten others, including local ace Catriona Matthew and Canadian Alena Sharp, matched par 71s to get into the early mix.

