Boxing: Ancajas' planned move to 118 lbs is about gaining respect, says analyst

Jerwin Ancajas' planned move to the bantamweight ranks has nothing to do with money or weight.

Fight analyst Dennis Principe said all the Filipino world champion wants is to get the recognition he deserves.

"Di mo masasabing problema ang pera sa kanya," Principe said of Ancajas, who owns a large property in Magallanes town, Cavite. "It's about getting the respect he deserves."

Principe said the only way to do that is get Ancajas a bout against a marquee fighter.

However, no one among his fellow 115-pound champions seemed interested in risking their titles against Ancajas.

Hence, Ancajas is already contemplating to climb the 118-pound class.

" 'Yun lang naman ang hinihingi niya 'yung mabigyan ng named opponent, because we know very well he could have 10, 15 successful title defenses pero 'pag wala kang nakuhang malaking pangalan mahirap makuha ang respeto ng majority of boxing fans," Principe said.

"He's been angling marquee fights sa 115 pero talagang ayaw siyang pagbigyan so perhaps baka sa 118 most likely mamaliitin siya ni (Naoya) Inoue, nina Nordine Oubalii and other bantamweight champions,"

"That would be a great motivation for Jerwin Ancajas."

