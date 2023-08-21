The Choco Mucho Flying Titans. PVL Media.

The Choco Mucho Flying Titans regained their winning ways in the 2023 VTV International Women's Volleyball Cup on Monday as they made quick work of Australia at the Lào Cai Gymnasium in Vietnam.

Sisi Rondina was at the forefront of the Flying Titans' quick 25-15, 25-23, 25-10 victory, which hiked their record to 2-1.

It was a bounce back win for Choco Mucho after they were swept by Vietnam 1, 25-21, 25-19, 25-16, on Sunday evening.

Against Australia, they cruised to a quick win in the opening set but found themselves in a tight battle in the second frame. A net touch by Australia put Choco Mucho at set point, 24-22, but Australia saved a point off a 1-2 play by their setter.

Rondina made sure that there would be no comeback, however, scoring on an offspeed hit from the back row to give the Flying Titans a 2-0 lead.

It was all Choco Mucho from there, as they raced to a 13-1 lead in the third set before back-to-back kills from Regine Arocha and Bea de Leon wrapped up the win.

The Flying Titans will play Vietnam 2 on Tuesday at the same venue.